Mumbai: Photo Of Man Sleeping On Moving Metro In Aqua Line Sparks Civic Sense Debate |

Mumbai: A photo circulating online showing a man sleeping across several seats inside the newly opened Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line has sparked a discussion on civic sense and commuter behaviour in the city’s public transport system.

In the picture shared by X user 'Mumbai Matters', the man is seen occupying four seats while sleeping inside the metro coach. Due to the way he is lying down, even the fifth seat beside him appears difficult for another passenger to use. The photo has raised concerns among people, especially because the incident took place inside Mumbai Metro 3, which is new and comparatively more expensive than other public transport options in the city.

Such scenes are commonly witnessed in Mumbai local trains, where passengers are often seen lying across seats, especially when compartments are less crowded. However, citizens have pointed out that the same behaviour inside a new metro service reflects poorly on public discipline and civic responsibility.

The concern is not only about the number of seats occupied, but also about the attitude towards shared public spaces. Many people online have questioned why commuters continue to treat public transport as personal space, especially in a system that is expected to offer a cleaner, more organised and more disciplined travel experience.

What has also caught attention is the reaction of those around him. In the photo, other passengers appear largely unbothered and do not seem to object to the man occupying multiple seats. Since the metro coach appears relatively empty, the act may not have caused immediate inconvenience to those present. However, citizens have pointed out that such behaviour should not be ignored simply because there are empty seats available at that moment.

Mumbai Metro 3 Aqua Line has already drawn public attention as a newly opened and comparatively premium mode of transport. Because of this, many commuters expect a higher level of discipline from those using it. The photo has therefore become a talking point on whether better infrastructure alone is enough, or whether citizens also need to show better responsibility while using it.

While the metro coach seen in the photo appears to be relatively empty, the incident has still triggered criticism. For many, it serves as a reminder that public transport etiquette remains a major challenge in Mumbai, whether in local trains or modern metro coaches.

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