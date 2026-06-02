Divided On Top, United Below: How Mumbai Metro 3 Dustbins Separating Waste Is A Ridiculous Tale Of Garbage Disposal - VIDEO | MumbaiCulture.in

Mumbai: A video purportedly showing the waste disposal system inside Mumbai Metro Line 3 stations has gone viral on social media, triggering discussions over the implementation of waste segregation measures at the city's newest underground metro corridor.

The video, shared by MumbaiCulture.in, highlights a set of dustbins that appear to be designed for segregated waste disposal. At first glance, the bins seem to provide separate openings for different categories of waste.

However, upon closer inspection, the individual filming the video claims that all three disposal openings ultimately lead to a single common compartment inside the bin.

The footage has sparked debate among social media users, with several questioning whether the waste segregation mechanism is functional or merely cosmetic. Furthermore, the point that they did not expect this from a Rs. 37,000 crore metro system.

According to the caption accompanying the viral post read, “Didn't expect this from a ₹37,000 crore metro system,’ sparking widespread online debate and raising serious questions about the transit system's actual commitment to waste segregation practices.

The Free Press Journal attempted to contact a representative of Mumbai Metro Line 3 to seek clarification regarding the waste disposal arrangement shown in the video. However, the contact number available was found to be out of network coverage, and no official response could be obtained at the time of publishing.

An official statement from Mumbai Metro Line 3 is awaited.

Mumbai Metro 3 Services Hit By Technical Snag, Aqua Line Disrupted For Nearly An Hour

This news comes in a few days after commuters on Mumbai Metro Line 3 faced major inconvenience after a technical snag reportedly caused an Aqua Line train to get stuck midway while heading towards Cuffe Parade, disrupting services on the underground corridor for nearly an hour.

Passengers at multiple stations, including CSMT, were left stranded as metro services were temporarily halted without clear communication from authorities, triggering frustration among commuters during peak morning hours.

“A train has stopped in between. It’s not getting target to move ahead on the track. Services may restart in around one hour,” a security personnel told an FPJ journalist at CSMT Metro station.

Later in the day, the Mumbai Metro 3 announced that the technical snug has been resolved and that services were back to normal

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/