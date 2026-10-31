 IRM Energy Posts Over 100% PAT Growth In Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 29% On Strong Volume And Network Expansion
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IRM Energy Posts Over 100% PAT Growth In Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 29% On Strong Volume And Network Expansion

IRM Energy Limited reported a 102.50% increase in profit after tax to ₹25.43 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026. Revenue from operations grew 28.70% to ₹333.91 crore, driven by strong volume growth and network expansion.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 31, 2026, 09:30 AM IST
IRM Energy Posts Over 100% PAT Growth In Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 29% On Strong Volume And Network Expansion
IRM Energy |

Mumbai: IRM Energy Limited on October 30, 2026, announced a significant rise in its consolidated financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled, increasing by 102.50% year-on-year to ₹25.43 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027.

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹333.91 crore, a 28.70% increase from ₹259.44 crore in the same period last year. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also saw substantial growth, rising by 77.23% to ₹47.32 crore from ₹26.70 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded by 388 basis points to 14.17%.

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Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, IRM Energy reported a 26.41% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹659.76 crore. PAT for H1 FY27 grew by 123.75% to ₹59.23 crore, while EBITDA surged by 107.55% to ₹109.10 crore. The half-year EBITDA margin improved by 646 basis points to 16.54%.

Operational Highlights

Total sales volume for Q2 FY27 reached an all-time quarterly high of 61.23 mmscm, marking a 12.02% year-on-year growth. This was primarily driven by a 24.58% increase in CNG volume and a 50.00% growth in PNG Commercial volume. CNG volume was 39.73 mmscm, and PNG Commercial volume was 0.90 mmscm.

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Infrastructure and Network Expansion

As of September 30, 2026, the company operated 156 CNG stations, a 34% year-on-year increase, and 576 CNG dispensing points, up 36%. Domestic PNG connections grew by 14% to 89,308, while commercial PNG connections increased by 48% to 657. The steel and MDPE pipeline network measured 7,313 inch-km / 3,441 km.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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