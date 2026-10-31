IRM Energy Posts Over 100% PAT Growth In Q2 FY27, Revenue Climbs 29% On Strong Volume And Network Expansion

IRM Energy |

Mumbai: IRM Energy Limited on October 30, 2026, announced a significant rise in its consolidated financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The company's profit after tax (PAT) more than doubled, increasing by 102.50% year-on-year to ₹25.43 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027.

Revenue and EBITDA Growth

Revenue from operations for Q2 FY27 stood at ₹333.91 crore, a 28.70% increase from ₹259.44 crore in the same period last year. Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation (EBITDA) also saw substantial growth, rising by 77.23% to ₹47.32 crore from ₹26.70 crore in Q2 FY26. EBITDA margin expanded by 388 basis points to 14.17%.

Half-Year Performance

For the first half of FY27, IRM Energy reported a 26.41% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹659.76 crore. PAT for H1 FY27 grew by 123.75% to ₹59.23 crore, while EBITDA surged by 107.55% to ₹109.10 crore. The half-year EBITDA margin improved by 646 basis points to 16.54%.

Operational Highlights

Total sales volume for Q2 FY27 reached an all-time quarterly high of 61.23 mmscm, marking a 12.02% year-on-year growth. This was primarily driven by a 24.58% increase in CNG volume and a 50.00% growth in PNG Commercial volume. CNG volume was 39.73 mmscm, and PNG Commercial volume was 0.90 mmscm.

Infrastructure and Network Expansion

As of September 30, 2026, the company operated 156 CNG stations, a 34% year-on-year increase, and 576 CNG dispensing points, up 36%. Domestic PNG connections grew by 14% to 89,308, while commercial PNG connections increased by 48% to 657. The steel and MDPE pipeline network measured 7,313 inch-km / 3,441 km.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.