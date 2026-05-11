Affle 3i Achieves Record Financial Performance With ₹2,709.3 Crore Revenue Growth

Affle 3i Limited reported a landmark fiscal year 2026, reaching its highest-ever annual revenue, EBITDA, and PAT. |

Mumbai: Affle 3i Limited, a prominent consumer intelligence-driven global technology company, has announced a robust set of financial results for the fourth quarter and the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. The performance highlights a significant trajectory of growth, marking the company’s 13th consecutive period of quarter-on-quarter expansion.

Full Year FY2026 Performance

The company’s annual consolidated revenue from operations climbed to Rs 2,709.3 crore, representing a 19.5 percent increase compared to Rs 2,266.3 crore in FY2025. This growth was accompanied by a substantial rise in EBITDA, which reached Rs 610.1 crore, up 26.3 percent year-on-year from RS 483.2 crore. Consequently, the EBITDA margin expanded by 120 basis points to 22.5 percent.

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Profitability also saw a strong uptick, with the reported Profit After Tax (PAT) increasing by 19.1 percent to Rs 454.9 crore, compared to INR 381.9 crore in the previous year. The PAT margin expanded slightly to 16.3 percent from 16.2 percent in FY2025.

Fourth Quarter Highlights

The fourth quarter (Q4 FY2026) mirrored this positive trend, with revenue reaching Rs 724.4 crore, a 20.3 percent increase over the Rs 602.3 crore recorded in the same quarter last year. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 161.2 crore, also reflecting a 20.3 percent year-on-year growth. Despite facing higher taxes during this period, PAT grew by 16.0 percent year-on-year to reach Rs 119.5 crore.

Operational Momentum And Strategic AI Integration

A primary driver of this success was the Cost Per Converted User (CPCU) business model, which delivered 45.6 crore converted users throughout the fiscal year. In Q4 alone, the CPCU business accounted for Rs 721.7 crore in revenue, growing 20.1 percent year-on-year.

Under its "3i" journey toward 10x decadal growth, Affle has aggressively extended its AI-native capabilities. The company recently launched "OpticksAI" and "Niko," in-house AI agentic tools designed to enhance organizational efficiency and productivity. According to Chairperson and CEO Anuj Khanna Sohum, these advancements reinforce the company’s position to capitalize on structural tailwinds such as rising digital ad spends and the shift toward ROI-linked advertising.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the official press release and audited consolidated financial results provided by Affle 3i Limited for the period ended March 31, 2026. All figures and strategic commentary have been sourced directly from the provided documentation.