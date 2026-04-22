April 22 Stock Surge: IRM Energy Jumps 20% To ₹252.66, IdeaForge Up 13% To ₹548.95; Amara Raja Climbs 17% To ₹906

Strong Rally in Select Stocks |

Mumbai: April 22 turned out to be a big day for a few select stocks. While the broader market moved normally, three companies-IRM Energy, ideaForge Technology, and Amara Raja Energy-saw sharp price jumps.

The rise was not only in price but also in trading volumes, showing strong buying interest from investors.

ideaForge Technology Sees Sharp Gains

ideaForge Technology shares surged over 13 percent during the day. The stock moved up to Rs 548.95 from its previous close of Rs 483.90.

It opened near Rs 483 and later climbed close to Rs 559 during the session. The strong rise came with heavy volumes, jumping from a usual 3 lakh shares to around 50 lakh shares.

This shows that many investors rushed to buy the stock in a short time.

IRM Energy Hits Upper Circuit

IRM Energy delivered one of the strongest moves. The stock hit a 20 percent upper circuit and reached Rs 252.66.

It opened at Rs 211.99 and quickly moved higher during the day. Normally, the stock sees about 3 lakh shares traded daily, but on April 22, volumes surged to around 47 lakh shares by midday.

Such a sharp rise with high volumes often signals strong market interest.

Amara Raja Energy Witnesses Heavy Buying

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility also saw strong gains, rising over 17 percent to Rs 906.

The stock opened around Rs 779 and climbed steadily throughout the session. Trading volume jumped sharply from around 6 lakh shares to nearly 94 lakh shares, indicating aggressive buying by investors.

What It Means for Investors?

When a stock rises sharply along with a big jump in volume, it usually means strong demand in the market.

However, such stocks can also be risky in the short term. Prices can move up quickly but may also fall just as fast.

Investors should stay cautious and do proper research before making any investment decision.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before investing.