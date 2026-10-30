Fino Payments Bank Reports 286% Loan Referral Growth In Q2 FY27, Net Loss At ₹34.6 Crore In H1 FY27

Fino Payments Bank |

Mumbai: Fino Payments Bank Ltd announced its financial and operational results on 29 October 2026, reporting a 286% year-on-year growth in loan referral disbursals for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, totalling ₹762 crore. For the half year ended 30 September 2026, loan referral disbursals stood at ₹1,390 crore.

Financial Performance

The bank reported revenue of ₹333.6 crore for Q2 FY27, a 9% sequential growth. However, revenue for H1 FY27 was ₹640.5 crore, a 25% year-on-year decrease.

Profitability and Loss

EBITDA for Q2 FY27 was ₹35.1 crore, down 19% quarter-on-quarter. For H1 FY27, EBITDA stood at ₹78.2 crore, a 37% year-on-year decline. The bank recorded a net loss of ₹20.9 crore in Q1 FY27 and a net loss of ₹34.6 crore in H1 FY27.

Operational Highlights

Total throughput for Q2 FY27 reached ₹1.16 lakh crore, while the total transaction count for the quarter grew 3% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter to 100.6 crore. The CASA customer base increased 20% year-on-year to 1.91 crore as on 30 September 2026.

Management Commentary

Ketan Merchant, Interim Chief Executive Officer, said the bank is in a consolidation phase and is working to strengthen its core retail and B2B businesses. He added that growth in referral loan business validates their differentiated Small Finance Bank (SFB) model.

Anup Agarwal, Interim Chief Financial Officer, noted that the CASA vertical remained a key growth driver, delivering 9% year-on-year revenue growth in Q2 FY27. He stated that renewal income grew 7% year-on-year to ₹74.6 crore, indicating strong customer retention.

SFB Transition

The bank is preparing for its transition to a Small Finance Bank, for which it received in-principle approval from the RBI on 5 December 2025. It has on-boarded senior leadership across Branch Banking, Liabilities, MSME, and Credit Risk, and is progressing with technology and infrastructure deployments.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.