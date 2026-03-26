Fino Payments Bank Sees Q4 FY26 Referral Loan Disbursements Near ₹540 Crore, Targets ₹1,300 Crore for FY26

Fino Payments Bank reported strong momentum in its referral lending business, with Q4 FY26 disbursements reaching around Rupees 540 crore as of March 20, 2026. |

Mumbai: Riding on its vast merchant network, Fino Payments Bank is seeing a sharp uptick in credit demand, especially in underserved rural and semi-urban markets.

Fino Payments Bank’s referral loan disbursements have reached approximately Rs 540 crore in Q4 FY26 so far, already nearing 90 percent of the Rs 700 crore recorded in the first nine months. The bank now expects to close the full financial year at close to Rs 1,300 crore, reflecting a sharp acceleration in credit uptake across its customer base.

The surge is largely attributed to growing credit demand in rural areas, supported by the bank’s extensive merchant-led distribution model. With over 20 lakh merchant points and 1.7 crore CASA customers, Fino is enabling last-mile access to formal credit, particularly in regions where traditional banking penetration remains limited.

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Ketan Merchant, Interim CEO, indicated that demand for secured credit products such as home loans, gold loans, and loan against property is gaining traction across rural and semi-urban markets. Darpan Anand, National Head of Channel Sales, emphasized that the merchant network continues to act as a key growth engine, leveraging strong local relationships to drive adoption.

The bank is using these pilot initiatives to strengthen its credit assessment capabilities and train its network in loan origination. Its partnership-led model with NBFCs supports an asset-light approach, aligned with its long-term goal of transitioning into a Small Finance Bank while expanding its credit portfolio. Fino also noted that it recently recorded its highest-ever deposit balance, reinforcing its operational strength and readiness for future growth.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s official filing and press release and does not include external analysis or independent verification.