Fino Payments Bank Deposits Hit Record ₹2,900 Crore As 1.5 Lakh New Accounts Added In Two Weeks

Fino Payments Bank has reported its highest-ever total deposit balance of around Rupees 2,900 crore as of March 13, 2026, reflecting strong customer growth. |

Navi Mumbai: Fino Payments Bank has reached a key milestone in its growth journey as rising customer adoption pushed its deposit base to a record level.

The bank’s total deposit balance climbed to approximately Rs 2,900 crore, marking the highest level in its history. According to the disclosure, deposits increased by nearly 9 percent over the past two weeks, indicating rising engagement from customers using the bank’s services.

Fino Payments Bank also reported rapid customer acquisition during the same period. Around 1.5 lakh new banking accounts have been opened since February 27, 2026, translating to an average of roughly 10,000 new accounts per day.

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The bank attributed the milestone to growing customer trust in its technology-enabled banking services and its recently introduced core banking platform, which supports seamless banking experiences. Fino Payments Bank operates through a merchant-led phygital banking model, combining physical merchant networks with digital infrastructure to extend financial services to underserved and underbanked communities across India.

The bank said it remains focused on expanding financial inclusion by offering simple and accessible banking services to customers across the country. It also acknowledged the role of its business associates and business correspondent merchant network in supporting the bank’s continued expansion.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information disclosed in the company filing dated March 14, 2026. It is intended for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice.