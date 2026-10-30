Kalpataru Ltd Reports ₹71 Crore Net Loss In Q2 FY27, Pre-Sales Dip 5%; H1 Collections Rise 9% To ₹2,554 Crore

Kalpataru Ltd |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Limited announced its unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Q2 FY27 Performance

For Q2 FY27, Kalpataru Limited reported pre-sales valued at ₹1,258 crore, a 5% year-on-year decrease from ₹1,329 crore in Q2 FY26. Collections stood at ₹1,189 crore, which was flat compared to ₹1,182 crore in the same period last year.

Read Also Kalpataru Limited To Lead ₹1,400 Cr Redevelopment Of Shree Mahalakshmi CHS In Andheri West

H1 FY27 Performance

In the first half of FY27, pre-sales were ₹2,587 crore, a slight increase from ₹2,577 crore in H1 FY26. Collections for H1 FY27 reached ₹2,554 crore, marking a 9% year-on-year growth compared to ₹2,348 crore in H1 FY26.

Operational Highlights

Area sold in Q2 FY27 was 0.84 million square feet, up 7% from 0.78 million square feet in Q2 FY26. The average sale realisation in Q2 FY27 was ₹15,046 per square foot. In H1 FY27, the company sold 1.66 million square feet, a 24% increase from 1.34 million square feet in H1 FY26, with an average sale realisation of ₹15,607 per square foot.

Financial Figures

Revenues from operations in Q2 FY27 stood at ₹437 crore, with adjusted EBITDA at ₹73 crore, resulting in an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%. For H1 FY27, revenues from operations were ₹909 crore, adjusted EBITDA was ₹167 crore, and the adjusted EBITDA margin was 18.4%.

Net Debt and New Launches

As of September 30, 2026, the company's net debt was ₹8,323 crore, with a net debt/equity ratio of 2.1x. During the quarter, Kalpataru Limited launched Kalpataru Elaara, a premium residential project in Goregaon West, Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.