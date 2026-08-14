Kalpataru Projects Wins ₹3,526 Crore Orders, FY27 Order Intake Crosses ₹11,000 Crore

Kalpataru Projects has won orders worth Rs 3,526 crore. |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) has secured new orders and award notices worth about Rs 3,526 crore across three major business areas in India.

The latest contracts include an engineering, procurement and construction order for an industrial plant. The company has also won orders in its power transmission and distribution business, along with residential building projects.

KPIL said the orders were received during the normal course of business. The company announced the development in a regulatory filing dated August 14, 2026.

Strong Domestic Demand

The new contracts strengthen KPIL’s presence in India’s power and building markets. A significant domestic transmission and distribution order is part of the latest package.

The company did not disclose the names of the clients, the individual value of each contract or the time needed to complete the projects.

KPIL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Manish Mohnot said the company was pleased with the strong flow of orders in the transmission and distribution, and buildings and factories businesses.

He said the industrial plant contract came from a well-known Indian client. KPIL also received repeat residential building orders from established property developers, showing continued client confidence in the company’s work.

FY27 Intake Rises

With the latest additions, KPIL’s total order intake so far in FY27 has crossed Rs 11,000 crore. The company expects these new projects to support its future growth and provide work over the coming periods.

KPIL is an engineering and construction company with operations across 75 countries. It works in power transmission, buildings, water projects, railways, oil and gas, highways, airports and urban transport.

The company has more than 250 projects under execution across over 30 countries. It reported revenue of Rs 27,143 crore in FY26 and operates two manufacturing plants in India for transmission towers and other heavy metal structures.

The fresh order win highlights continued investment in India’s infrastructure, power networks, factories and housing projects.

Disclaimer: This article is based on company disclosures and intended for information only, not investment advice. Investors should exercise due caution.