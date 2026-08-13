L&T Wins ₹10,000-15,000 Crore Mega Order, To Build NVIDIA’s 10,000-GPU AI Factory In Chennai

L&T secures a mega order valued at Rs 10,000-15,000 crore. |

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured a mega order through LTN Compute to build India’s largest single-cluster artificial intelligence infrastructure facility.

Under L&T’s order classification, a mega contract is valued between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 15,000 crore. The company did not disclose the exact order value.

Major AI Project

The project is part of a strategic partnership with US-based Together AI. L&T will install an NVIDIA B300 AI Factory at the Chennai data centre campus of Vyoma.AI, an L&T company.

It will have 10,000 NVIDIA B300 graphics processing units, or GPUs. These powerful computer chips are used to train and run artificial intelligence systems.

The platform will support large-scale AI training, fine-tuning and inference. In simple terms, it will help companies build AI models, improve them for specific jobs and use them to produce answers or results.

Chennai Campus

The AI Factory will be hosted at Vyoma’s gigawatt-scale data centre campus in Chennai. The first phase has been designed for 250 megawatts, while its power infrastructure is ready for 150 MVA.

L&T said this large power and data centre base will allow the AI Factory to expand in the future.

The project will bring together advanced computing, high-speed networks, fast connections, large storage systems and managed AI operations. Customers will be able to deploy and increase their AI workloads through one common infrastructure platform.

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India AI Push

L&T Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said AI is becoming important for every industry. He added that the Together AI project supports L&T’s plan to help make India a global centre for modern AI infrastructure.

Together AI co-founder and chief executive Vipul Ved Prakash said expanding access to AI would require very large infrastructure. He said L&T brings the scale, reliability and engineering capability required for the project.

LTN Compute is developing AI-ready data centres, sovereign cloud platforms and GPU-based services for governments, businesses, cloud companies and AI developers across India.

Disclaimer: This article is based on L&T’s regulatory filing and is for information only; it does not constitute independent investment advice.