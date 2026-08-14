LG Electronics India Shares Jump 4.5% After Q1 FY27 Profit Surges 27%

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Shares of LG Electronics India climbed 4.5% in early trading on August 14, making the stock one of the leading midcap gainers after the consumer electronics and home appliances company reported strong results for the first quarter of FY27.

Brokerages remained positive on the stock, pointing to healthy revenue growth, improved margins and a stronger product mix.

The stock was trading at around Rs 1,650, taking its year-to-date gain to 10.2%. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has declined 6.7% during the same period. LG Electronics India’s market capitalisation stood at approximately Rs 1.12 lakh crore.

For Q1 FY27, the company reported a 27.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 652.8 crore, compared with Rs 513.2 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue increased 15.5% to Rs 7,233.3 crore, while EBITDA rose 26.2% to Rs 904.2 crore. EBITDA margin consequently expanded to 12.5% from 11.4%.

Brokerages see further upside

According to a report by Moneycontrol, CLSA retained its ‘Outperform’ rating and set a target price of Rs 1,885 per share. The brokerage said the quarterly performance exceeded expectations, helped primarily by stronger margins in the home entertainment segment and a greater contribution from premium products.

Jefferies maintained its ‘Buy’ recommendation with a target of Rs 1,815. It said profit growth of 27% was ahead of expectations, with margins benefiting from premiumisation, operating leverage, price increases and cost management.

The brokerage also highlighted localisation and backward integration in compressors as additional factors supporting profitability. Meanwhile, rising adoption of LG’s Essential Series in tier-2 and tier-3 cities indicates the company is expanding beyond premium products and larger urban markets.

LG Electronics India manufactures and sells consumer electronics, home appliances and IT products in the Indian market.