LG Electronics India Q1 Net Profit Jumps 27.2 Per Cent To ₹652.86 Crore, Revenue Rises 15.5 Pc

LG Electronics India reported strong first-quarter growth, with higher sales of premium home appliances, air conditioners and televisions driving revenue and profit expansion | AI Generated Representational Image

New Delhi, August 13, 2026: LG Electronics India, one of the leading appliance and consumer electronics makers, on Thursday reported a 27.2 per cent rise in its net profit to Rs 652.86 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

The company had earned a net profit of Rs 513.25 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by LG Electronics India (LGEI) Ltd.

Its revenue from operations rose 15.5 per cent to Rs 7,233.35 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was Rs 6,262.94 crore in the year-ago period.

The company “delivered strong quarterly performance since listing, with revenue from operations in Q1 FY27 driven by volume- and value-led growth”, LGEI said in its earnings statement.

Moreover, its exports also delivered growth, complementing domestic demand, supported by the growing consumer shift towards feature-rich, higher-value and energy-efficient products, it added.

Margin Expansion Supports Growth

“EBITDA margin expanded by 106 bps year-on-year to 12.5 per cent, driven by operating leverage at higher volumes, premium mix and strong Home Entertainment demand,” it said.

Total expenses of LGEI grew 14.25 per cent to Rs 6,450 crore in the first quarter.

In the June quarter, LG Electronics India’s revenue from the Home Appliance and Air Solutions (H&A) segment climbed 13.61 per cent to Rs 5,576.69 crore. It was Rs 4,908.23 crore in the year-ago period.

Its H&A business includes air conditioners, refrigerators, microwave ovens, washing machines, dishwashers, compressors, HVAC products, water purifiers and air purifiers.

Home Entertainment Records Strong Growth

Its Home Entertainment (HE) segment revenue grew 22.28 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,656.65 crore in Q1 FY27.

The HE segment includes televisions (flat-panel TVs, signage, projectors and monitor TVs), audio-visual products, monitors and personal computers.

LGEI’s total income, which includes other income, increased 15.63 per cent to Rs 7,328.08 crore in the June quarter.

FY27 Outlook Remains Positive

On the FY27 outlook, LGEI said demand momentum remained intact across segments, anchored by a strengthening product mix, export ramp-up and the scale-up of its B2B and annual maintenance contract (AMC) businesses.

“While geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds continue, we are actively protecting our margin trajectory through pricing discipline, operational efficiencies and localisation.

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“Our diversified growth engines, combined with our proven execution capabilities, reinforce our confidence in delivering performance ahead of our FY27 targets of mid-teen revenue growth and an early double-digit EBITDA margin,” it said.

Shares of LG Electronics India Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 1,578.50 apiece on the BSE, up 0.07 per cent from the previous close.

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