Mumbai: 400 Trees, Including 187 Mangroves, May Be Affected By Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Phase 4 Flyover Plan | File pic

Mumbai: More than 400 trees, including 187 mangroves, could be affected by the proposed second flyover and cloverleaf interchange planned as part of Phase 4 of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR) corridor. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has recommended the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s proposal to the Union Environment Ministry, even as the project involves ecologically sensitive coastal regulation zones.

The proposed cloverleaf interchange, featuring four free-left passages, will pass through several coastal zones, including CRZ IA areas with mangroves and mangrove buffer zones, CRZ IB intertidal areas and CRZ II, as reported by The Times of India. Parts of the flyover and the free-left passages connecting Thane to Airoli, Thane to Nahur, and Airoli to Mumbai also fall within CRZ IA.

As part of the compensatory afforestation plan, more than four hectares of land will be made available in Amdi Begde village in Chandrapur district. The MCZMA has also approached the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary authorities for an application related to the project, as the proposed infrastructure falls within the sanctuary’s eco-sensitive zone.

Cuffe Parade Marina Asked To Secure MMRDA NOC

Separately, the MCZMA has directed the project proponent of the proposed inland water transport terminal, or marina, at Cuffe Parade to obtain a no-objection certificate from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). The NOC must establish that the marina will not conflict with the proposed Nariman Point-Colaba/Cuffe Parade bridge, which is currently under consideration by the Union Environment Ministry.

The marina’s proposed built-up area has been reduced from 35,000 square metres to 18,600 square metres. The project includes waterfront facilities such as a promenade, an immigration centre spread across 10,000 square metres of reclaimed land, a jetty, a road, a yacht ramp, a breakwater, a navigational channel, a turning circle and a floatel.

For the MMRDA bridge proposal, the authority has introduced a new Clause 10.3, replacing the earlier provision under Clause 5.3(c) of the coastal regulation zone norms, to clarify the structure’s permissibility. The provision specifically applies to Mumbai city and its suburbs and designates open spaces as non-development zones.

GAIL Pipeline Expansion Recommended

The MCZMA has also recommended GAIL’s proposal to augment the capacity of the Dahej-Uran-Dabhol-Panvel natural gas pipeline to meet rising demand in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. The proposed 105-km pipeline will run parallel to the existing corridor, with no mangrove cutting envisaged for its construction.

Ladghar Beach In Ratnagiri Gets Financial Assistance

In another decision, the regulator approved financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh per month for one year for Ladghar beach in Ratnagiri district, which has been selected for the Centre’s Blue Flag certification programme.

Five beaches in Maharashtra have been selected under the scheme. Ladghar, Shrivardhan and Guhaghar are likely to be recommended to the national jury. The local gram panchayat had informed the authority that it lacked sufficient funds to pay the beach manager, two security guards and four housekeeping staff. The Blue Flag programme aims to protect and maintain beach environments through sustainable development and improved environmental management.

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