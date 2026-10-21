Mumbai Port Authority Invites Global Bids For ₹922.67-Crore Marina At Victoria Dock; Secures Green Clearance

The proposed Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina at Victoria Dock will feature yacht berths, sailing facilities, hospitality infrastructure and waterfront attractions | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 21, 2026: The Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA) has invited domestic and international bids for the development of the Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina, a full-service marina and integrated waterfront at Victoria Dock.

The project will be developed on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model for a concession period of 45 years. The estimated cost is Rs 922.67 crore.

According to the authority, the marina will have a protected water area of 37.3 hectares, with capacity for 604 yachts at full build-out, including 424 berths in Phase I.

Marine Works And Clearances Secured

The MbPA has already commenced marine works, including a piled breakwater with an approach trestle of about 150 metres, six piled service platforms, floating pontoons and gangways for 424 berths, and capital dredging. Environmental and Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) clearances for the entire project area have been obtained.

The concessionaire will be responsible for developing landside facilities, expanding berthing beyond Phase I, and operating and maintaining the marina for 45 years before transferring the assets back to MbPA.

Marina To Include Tourism Facilities

Planned landside facilities include a marina terminal building, an international-standard sailing school, a yacht club, a yacht repair yard at Haji Bunder, a dry stack, a fuel station, a five-star hotel, a tourism business centre, food and beverage (F&B) and retail zones, and a boat-show and events ground.

Bidding Process And Key Dates

The tender is a single-stage, two-envelope e-tender. The bid parameter is the percentage share of gross revenue to be paid to MbPA, with the highest bidder being the preferred bidder. Bidders can participate as a single entity or as a consortium of up to four members.

The last date for pre-bid queries is October 28, 2026. The first pre-bid meeting will be held on October 30 and the second on November 25. The bid due date is December 15, 2026.

“Mumbai’s identity is inseparable from the sea. The Viksit Bharat Mumbai Marina will open a part of the city’s working harbour for organised marine tourism, sailing and waterfront services, while keeping port operations and safety at the centre,” said Dr M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairperson, Mumbai Port Authority.

He added that, with marine works being executed by the Port Authority and necessary clearances in place, MbPA invites credible national and international investors to partner in creating a new public-facing maritime facility.

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The project is part of MbPA’s larger push in cruise tourism, harbour services and waterfront development, including the Mumbai International Cruise Terminal, water taxi network and heritage waterfront precincts.

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