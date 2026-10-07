Mumbai Port Authority Floats Global Tender For ₹2,922 Crore World-Class Marina With Up To 696 Berths | AI

Mumbai: A global tenders for development of a world-class full-service Mumbai Marina and integrated waterfront assets on a Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) basis. The project us being looked after by the Mumbai Port Authority (MBPA).

₹2,922 Crore Project

The project envisages operation and maintenance of 424 wet berths developed by the port, with further expansion to 696 berths by the concessionaire. The estimated project cost is Rs 2,922 crore with a concession period of 45 years, MbPA said in its notice inviting tender.

The marina will come up on 39.86 hectares of protected water area and around 7.30 hectares onshore, opposite the Domestic Cruise Terminal, with connectivity via Eastern Freeway and Atal Setu.

Hotel, Sailing School Planned

Facilities planned include a marina terminal, marina club, sailing school, dry stack and repair yard, along with supporting infrastructure like a 5-star hotel and tourism business centre. The total permissible built-up area is 1,06,000 sq m.

A senior MBPA official said that the earlier tender awarded for breakwater off shore services and work expected to commence after October 12 whereas for the onshore services the tender has been called now,he explained.

Infact, it is one of the marquee projects of the port authority. The facility is planned to accommodate yachts and leisure vessels, creating a new waterfront destination while opening up Mumbai's harbour for tourism and recreational activities.

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