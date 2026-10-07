Mumbai Police Ban Firecrackers On Public Roads, High-Intensity Lasers & Searchlights Till December 4 | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have prohibited the bursting of firecrackers, rockets and other forms of fireworks on public roads, lanes and major thoroughfares across the city. The order will remain in force from midnight on October 6 until December 4.

Lasers, Searchlights Prohibited

The order also prohibits the use of high-intensity lasers, lumen lights and searchlight beams at public places.

The restrictions have been imposed following directions issued by the Bombay High Court on September 22, police said. According to the police, action will be taken against those violating the order under relevant provisions of the Environment Protection Act, Explosives Act, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules.

The police have warned citizens against using firecrackers and high-intensity lighting in public spaces during the period covered by the order.

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