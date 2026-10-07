Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik Urges Auto, Taxi & App Cab Drivers To Learn Marathi Before August 18, 2027 |

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik has urged non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based cab drivers to use the period before August 18, 2027, to learn practical Marathi and participate in the state government's ‘Hinduhryudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Marathi Samvad Bhasha Abhiyan’.

Campaign Enters Next Phase

The appeal came at a meeting chaired by Sarnaik to review the next phase of the campaign, which seeks to enable passenger vehicle drivers operating in Maharashtra to communicate comfortably with commuters in Marathi during their day-to-day interactions.

The government has kept the implementation of revised rules relating to practical Marathi on hold until August 18, 2027. Sarnaik clarified that the deferment does not mean that the rules have been withdrawn and urged drivers to utilise the intervening period to acquire the required language skills.

‘Use Deferment To Prepare’

“The government has opened the doors to Marathi language training. The period of deferment should be used as an opportunity to prepare rather than stay away from learning Marathi,” Sarnaik said, urging non-Marathi drivers to join the campaign and acquire practical language skills.

The initiative is being jointly implemented by the Transport Department, Marathi Language Department and Konkan Marathi Sahitya Parishad. In its first phase, more than 180 training centres were established across the state, where around 1,800 teachers trained more than 1.65 lakh non-Marathi-speaking drivers in practical Marathi.

Second Phase To Expand Reach

However, a large number of drivers are yet to undergo the training. The government has therefore decided to make the second phase more extensive and reach drivers who have remained outside the training programme.

According to Sarnaik, Maharashtra has more than 9 lakh registered auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers holding registration and badge certificates. The total includes around 9.16 lakh auto-rickshaw drivers and 61,000 taxi drivers across the state.

Over 4.8 Lakh Drivers In MMR

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone has 4,40,238 rickshaw drivers and 43,106 taxi drivers, underlining the scale of the task before the department.

Besides physical training centres, the second phase will also provide drivers with an online platform to learn practical Marathi, making the programme accessible to those unable to attend classroom sessions.

The department has also directed Regional Transport Officers to coordinate with local representatives and arrange training at schools or other available premises in areas where large numbers of drivers are willing to participate.

The government said the campaign is intended to reduce communication barriers between drivers and passengers and facilitate smoother access to transport services. It also aims to encourage drivers to interact with passengers confidently in Marathi.

Sarnaik called upon all non-Marathi-speaking auto-rickshaw, taxi and app-based vehicle drivers to enrol in the second phase of the programme and complete their training before the revised rules come into force.

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