Mumbai Infra Update: BMC Proposes Diverting 3.323 Hectares Of Mangrove Land For GMLR–EEH Interchange, Invites Objections

The BMC has proposed diverting mangrove land in Mulund East and Nahur for a major road interchange, prompting environmental concerns over the loss of green cover | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, October 17, 2026: The BMC has proposed diverting 3.323 hectares (8.21 acres) of mangrove land in Mulund East and Nahur for a cloverleaf interchange connecting the Goregaon–Mulund Link Road (GMLR) with the Eastern Express Highway (EEH).

The 12.2-km project, featuring a 5.3-km twin tunnel beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is expected to affect 187 mangroves and 217 trees. The civic body has invited claims and objections under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, till November 1.

Cloverleaf Interchange To Ease Traffic Congestion

The proposed cloverleaf interchange aims to ease congestion and enable signal-free traffic movement. The GMLR project includes a 5.3-km twin tunnel beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park, connecting Film City in Goregaon with Amar Nagar in Mulund West.

In a public notice issued on Saturday, the civic body invited claims and objections under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, by November 1, 2026.

“The affected plots are City Survey Nos. 1318 and 1316 in Mulund East and 796 and 795 (part) in Nahur. Written submissions can be made to the Assistant Commissioner, S Ward, near Mangatram Petrol Pump, LBS Marg, Bhandup West. Further action on the proposed bridge will follow the deadline,” the notice said.

Environmental Activist Raises Concerns Over Mangrove Loss

Environmental activist D Stalin of Vanashakti said, “Mangroves are being sacrificed for almost every project nowadays. Authorities appear unconcerned about protecting them or exploring alternative sites and designs. Public consultation has become an eyewash, with citizens’ concerns rarely taken seriously. The process seems to be reduced to a mere formality rather than a genuine exercise in addressing public objections. We will continue to raise our objections, but we are unsure whether they will be heard or whether any changes will be made to the project to protect the green cover,” Stalin said.

Project Expected To Be Completed By February 2029

Under GMLR Phase IV-B, the project envisages elevated cloverleaf loops, ramps spanning 2,400 metres and 3,600 metres of permanent at-grade bypass roads at the GMLR-EEH junction in Mulund to facilitate traffic movement and prevent congestion.

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The project is expected to be completed by February 2029 and is intended to improve east-west connectivity, easing travel between the western suburbs and Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is projected to fall from around 90 minutes to 20 minutes once the road becomes operational.

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