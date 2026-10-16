Mumbai GMLR Project Clears Major Hurdle As BMC Demolishes 215 More Structures In Mulund West, 604 Removed In Total | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has demolished an additional 215 structures in Amar Nagar at Mulund West to facilitate the construction of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR). With this, the demolition of all 604 structures identified as obstructions to the project in the area has been completed in two phases.

GMLR project to improve connectivity

The 12.20-kilometre Goregaon-Mulund Link Road is a major infrastructure project being developed to improve east-west connectivity across Mumbai. The project is being executed in four phases and includes road construction, underground tunnels, flyovers and other associated infrastructure works.

Demolition completed in two phases

Approximately 604 structures in Amar Nagar were identified as being affected by the proposed alignment of the link road. In the first phase, 389 structures were removed by May 31, 2026. In the second phase, conducted on October 16, 2026, the remaining 215 structures were demolished. The affected structures included both residential and commercial establishments.

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Travel time expected to reduce

Once operational, GMLR is expected to transform east-west connectivity, ease congestion on Mumbai’s arterial roads and provide a faster link from the western suburbs to Mulund, Thane and Navi Mumbai. Travel time is expected to drop from around 90 minutes to just 20 minutes, delivering significant savings in both time and fuel.

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