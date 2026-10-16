Mumbai Metro Extends Navratri Services Till 12.30 AM From October 16–20 On Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9 | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate late-night travel during Navratri, Maha Mumbai Metro will extend services on Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 until 12.30 am from October 16 to 20.

Additional services for festive commuters

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced additional services to help commuters travel conveniently after festive celebrations. The additional services will operate at a uniform frequency of 15 minutes across the specified dates.

Special late night services from Maha Mumbai Metro for NavratriFrom October 16 to 20, Maha Mumbai services will be available till 12:30 am.As Mumbai celebrates Navratri, MMRDA's Maha Mumbai Metro has announced special additional services till 12:30 AM across Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9, ensuring Mumbaikars can enjoy the festivities with safe, smooth and convenient late-night connectivity.Additional services will run as follows on 16-20 October 2026, with a uniform 15-minute headway. Line 2A: 10 additional servicesLines 7 & 9: 14 additional services Line 2B: 15 additional servicesनवरात्रीनिमित्त महा मुंबई मेट्रो च्या रात्री उशिरापर्यंत अतिरिक्त फेऱ्या१६ ते २० ऑक्टोबरदरम्यान रात्री १२:३० वाजेपर्यंत मेट्रो सेवा सुरू राहणार!मुंबईकर नवरात्रीचा उत्सव साजरा करण्यासाठी सज्ज होत असताना हा आनंद त्यांना अधिक उत्साहात अनुभवता यावा, यासाठी एमएमआरडीएच्या महा मुंबई मेट्रोतर्फे विशेष अतिरिक्त सेवा सुरू करण्यात येणार आहेत. मेट्रो मार्गिका २अ, २ब, ७ आणि ९ वर या विशेष सेवा रात्री १२:३० वाजेपर्यंत उपलब्ध असतील. यामुळे मुंबईकरांना रात्री उशिरापर्यंत सुरक्षित, सुरळीत आणि सोयीस्कर मेट्रो प्रवासाचा लाभ घेता येईल.१६ ते २० ऑक्टोबर २०२६ या कालावधीत दर १५ मिनिटांच्या अंतराने अतिरिक्त मेट्रो सेवा चालवण्यात येतील.मार्गिका २अ : १० अतिरिक्त फेऱ्यामार्गिका ७ आणि ९ : १४ अतिरिक्त फेऱ्यामार्गिका २ब : १५ अतिरिक्त फेऱ्या#Navratri #MahaMumbaiMetro #ExtendedTimings @Dev_Fadnavis @mieknathshinde @DrSanMukherjee — Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (@MMMOCL_Official) October 16, 2026

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Metro Line 2A will operate 10 additional services, while Lines 7 and 9 will run 14 additional services. Line 2B will have 15 additional services during the five-day period.

Safer late-night travel during Navratri

The extended timings are aimed at providing commuters with safer and more convenient late-night connectivity as Mumbai celebrates Navratri.

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