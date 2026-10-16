 Mumbai Metro Extends Navratri Services Till 12.30 AM From October 16–20 On Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9
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Mumbai Metro Extends Navratri Services Till 12.30 AM From October 16–20 On Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9

Maha Mumbai Metro will extend services on Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 until 12.30 am from October 16 to 20 for Navratri celebrations. MMRDA announced additional trains at 15-minute intervals, with 10 extra services on Line 2A, 14 each on Lines 7 and 9, and 15 on Line 2B.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Friday, October 16, 2026, 11:36 PM IST
Mumbai Metro Extends Navratri Services Till 12.30 AM From October 16–20 On Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9
Mumbai Metro Extends Navratri Services Till 12.30 AM From October 16–20 On Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9 | File Photo

Mumbai: To facilitate late-night travel during Navratri, Maha Mumbai Metro will extend services on Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 until 12.30 am from October 16 to 20.

Additional services for festive commuters

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced additional services to help commuters travel conveniently after festive celebrations. The additional services will operate at a uniform frequency of 15 minutes across the specified dates.

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Metro Line 2A will operate 10 additional services, while Lines 7 and 9 will run 14 additional services. Line 2B will have 15 additional services during the five-day period.

Safer late-night travel during Navratri

The extended timings are aimed at providing commuters with safer and more convenient late-night connectivity as Mumbai celebrates Navratri.

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