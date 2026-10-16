Mumbai Metro Extends Navratri Services Till 12.30 AM From October 16–20 On Lines 2A, 2B, 7 & 9

Mumbai: To facilitate late-night travel during Navratri, Maha Mumbai Metro will extend services on Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 7 and 9 until 12.30 am from October 16 to 20.
Additional services for festive commuters
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has announced additional services to help commuters travel conveniently after festive celebrations. The additional services will operate at a uniform frequency of 15 minutes across the specified dates.
Metro Line 2A will operate 10 additional services, while Lines 7 and 9 will run 14 additional services. Line 2B will have 15 additional services during the five-day period.
Safer late-night travel during Navratri
The extended timings are aimed at providing commuters with safer and more convenient late-night connectivity as Mumbai celebrates Navratri.
To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/