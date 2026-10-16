Mumbai Metro Launches Aqua Line Passport At 10 Stations For ₹250; Check Details Here

The Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line. |

The Mumbai Metro on Friday began selling a limited-edition Aqua Line passport, that will allow passengers to collect commemorative passports and stamps from ten stations in the city.

The "passport" is available on a first come-first serve basis, and limited stocks are available.

🚇📘 Got your Aqua Line Passport & Stamp Trail? Show us!Bought your copy? Share a glimpse of your passport, stamp collection or stamp trail adventure, and tag @MumbaiMetro3. Let’s celebrate your Aqua Line journeys together! 💙✨#AquaLine #MumbaiMetro3 #AquaLinePassport #StampTrail #MMRC #CollectMemories #ConnectingTheUnconnected — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 16, 2026

Where is the Aqua Line passport available?

Passengers can buy the Aqua Line passport from the Cuffe Parade, Churchgate, Hutatma Chowk, CSMT Metro, Worli, Siddhivinayak, Dharavi, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), CSMIA-Terminal 2 and Marol Naka stations on the Mumbai Metro Line 3.

The initiative is aimed at introducing an element of a collectible souvenir in the experience of travelling on Mumbai's first underground metro corridor.

What is the price of the Aqua Line passport?

The Aqua Line passport will be priced at Rs 250 as part of a special anniversary offer. Commuters can only pay for them through digital modes.

About the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line

The Aqua Line began operations on October 8 last year. Since then, about 7 crore passengers have travelled on the 33.5-kilometre corridor from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade.

The 33.5-km corridor connects Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the north, providing an underground public transport link across the city.

The line operates daily from 5.55 am to 10.30 pm, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70.

The corridor has emerged as an important transport option for daily commuters and other passengers, offering an alternative to road travel.

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