Mumbai Metro 3: Aqua Line Achieves Mega Milestone As Ridership Crosses 4 Crore Mark On 33.5-km Underground Corridor

Mumbai Metro 3: Mega Milestone For Aqua Line As Ridership Crosses 4 Crore |

Mumbai: Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation announced that its fully underground Mumbai Metro Line 3, popularly known as the Aqua Line, crossed a major milestone of 4 crore (40 million) passengers in April 2026. The achievement highlights the rapid adoption of the corridor by Mumbaikars, who are increasingly opting for the metro over congested roads and overcrowded suburban trains.

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The 33.5-km-long corridor, Mumbai’s first fully underground metro line, has witnessed a steep growth trajectory since its phased rollout. Following the launch of Phase 1 between Aarey and Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in late 2024, the line reached its first 1 crore riders in August 2025. Later expansions, including the extension to Acharya Atre Chowk and the full commissioning up to Cuffe Parade in October 2025, majorly boosted ridership numbers.

According to MMRC data, the corridor rapidly gained momentum thereafter, taking just two months to grow from 2 crore to 3 crore passengers and ultimately reaching the 4 crore mark within nine months of crossing the first milestone. This surge is largely due to the line’s strategic connectivity, linking key commercial hubs such as BKC and SEEPZ with South Mumbai’s residential and business districts.

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The metro has also drastically reduced travel time for daily commuters, converting long, hour-plus journeys into shorter trips. Seamless integration with other modes of transport through the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) has further enhanced convenience and accessibility.

In a statement marking the milestone, MMRC thanked the Mumbaikars for their support under its #ConnectingTheUnconnected campaign, acknowledging the growing trust in the city’s expanding metro network. The corporation also indicated plans to further improve commuter experience through digital ticketing initiatives and targeted concessions.

In line with this, MMRC introduced discounted travel options for students and tourists on the Aqua Line, effective April 8, 2026. Students up to Class 12 can avail a 25 per cent discount on 45-trip and 60-trip passes, valid for 30 days. For tourists, unlimited travel passes have been priced at Rs 280 for one business day and Rs 700 for three business days.

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These offers are available exclusively through the NCMC card, encouraging the adoption of contactless and digital payment solutions. Additional benefits continue to be offered via the MetroConnect3 app, including a 10 per cent discount on 45-trip passes and 15 per cent on 60-trip passes. Divyangjan commuters are also eligible for a 25 per cent discount on select passes.

As Mumbai’s metro network steadily expands toward becoming one of the largest in India, the Aqua Line is emerging as a flagship project, reshaping urban mobility and setting new benchmarks in public transport efficiency.

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