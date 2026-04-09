 Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: MMRC Introduces Discounted Passes For Students, Tourists And Regular Commuters
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Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3: MMRC Introduces Discounted Passes For Students, Tourists And Regular Commuters

MMRC has introduced discounted passes on Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line for students, tourists, and regular commuters. The scheme, effective April 8, offers up to 25% discounts and promotes seamless, contactless travel via NCMC cards and the MetroConnect3 app.

Sweety BhagwatUpdated: Thursday, April 09, 2026, 06:31 PM IST
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Discounted passes launched on Mumbai’s Aqua Line to make metro travel more affordable and digital | X - @MumbaiMetro3

Mumbai, April 9: In a move to enhance commuter convenience and promote digital mobility, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has introduced discounted travel passes for students and tourists on Metro Line-3 (Aqua Line), the city's underground metro line, available exclusively on the MMRC National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The initiative aims to make travel more affordable while encouraging the adoption of contactless and digital solutions.

Details of student and tourist discounts

Effective from April 8, 2026, commuters can avail the following discounts:

Students (up to Class 12): 25% discount on 45-trip and 60-trip passes (valid for 30 days).

Tourist passes (unlimited travel): For 1 business day will cost Rs 280, and for three business days will cost Rs 700.

Existing benefits and additional discounts

Benefits already available on the MetroConnect3 app and NCMC card:

Meanwhile, for regular trip passes, a 10% discount on 45-trip pass, 15% discount on 60-trip pass, and for Divyangjan commuters, MMRC offers a 25% discount on 45-trip and 60-trip passes.

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Focus on seamless travel experience

These passes enable seamless, contactless travel, promoting a fully digital and hassle-free commuting experience.

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