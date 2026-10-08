Mumbai Metro Line 3 Completes One Year Of Full-Route Operations; Fadnavis Calls It 'Engineering Marvel' | VIDEO | File Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday congratulated the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, as well as citizens at large, as the Mumbai Metro’s Line 3, or the Aqua Line, completed one year of full-route operations.

The Aqua Line began operations on October 8 last year. Since then, about 7 crore passengers have travelled on the 33.5-kilometre corridor from Aarey JVLR to Cuffe Parade.

'Matter Of Happiness, Pride'

Fadnavis said that the Aqua Line completing one year was a “matter of happiness of pride”, and was an important milestone in the journey of Mumbai’s development.

The chief minister described the metro line as an “engineering marvel”, and noted that it is among the country’s longest underground metro lines. “The metro line is spread across densely-populated areas, buildings that bear witness to history, and a network of underground public services,” Fadnavis noted.

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CM Reiterates 'Mumbai In Minutes' Vision

The chief minister congratulated the managing director of MMRCL Ashwini Bhide, officials and workers on the milestone. “This is just the beginning,” he asserted. “...We must realise the dream of ‘Mumbai in Minutes’.”

Mumbai Metro Marks Anniversary



The Mumbai Metro also marked the anniversary in a post on X.

“As Aqua Line, which has begun a new chapter of underground metro in Mumbai's public transport system, completes one year of full route implementation, heartfelt thanks for the best wishes extended by Hon. Chief Minister Shri. Devendra Fadnavis,” the post read.

Aqua Line connects south and north Mumbai

The 33.5-km corridor connects Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the north, providing an underground public transport link across the city.

The line operates daily from 5.55 am to 10.30 pm, with fares ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 70.

The corridor has emerged as an important transport option for daily commuters and other passengers, offering an alternative to road travel.

Fadnavis sets targets for Metro expansion

Earlier this week, Fadnavis directed authorities to accelerate ongoing Metro and elevated road projects in Mumbai, setting a target of completing at least 70 km of Metro corridors in 2027. He described the coming year as a potential “Metro Year”.

Reviewing infrastructure projects at a meeting of the Chief Minister's War Room at Sahyadri Guest House, Fadnavis directed officials to expedite work on 36 km of Metro corridors scheduled for completion by December 2026 and expand the coverage to 50 km.

He also instructed agencies to ensure that at least 50 percent of infrastructure project work is mechanised to facilitate timely completion.