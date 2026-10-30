Suryoday Small Finance Bank Posts Strong H1 FY27 Results, Profit After Tax Up 131% To ₹151.7 Crore, Gross Advances Rise 34.6%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank |

Mumbai: Suryoday Small Finance Bank Limited reported on Friday a 131 per cent increase in its profit after tax (PAT) for the first half of fiscal year 2027 (H1 FY27), reaching ₹151.7 crore. The bank's gross advances grew 34.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,972 crore as of 30 September 2026.

Q2 Performance Highlights

For the second quarter (Q2 FY27), the bank's PAT increased to ₹76.5 crore, up from ₹30.4 crore in Q2 FY26, a 151.6 per cent rise. Net total income for Q2 FY27 increased 46.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹495.3 crore from ₹338.1 crore in Q2 FY26.

H1 Financial Overview

Net total income for H1 FY27 increased 38.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹958.9 crore, compared to ₹693.8 crore in H1 FY26. Net interest income (NII) for H1 FY27 grew 35.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹684.5 crore from ₹505.4 crore in H1 FY26.

Asset Quality Improves

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at 2.9 per cent as of 30 September 2026, a reduction from 5.9 per cent in September 2025. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) also improved to 1.5 per cent from 3.8 per cent in the prior year period.

Deposits and Disbursements

Total deposits increased 35.0 per cent year-on-year to ₹16,184 crore as of 30 September 2026. Disbursements for H1 FY27 rose 29.0 per cent year-on-year to ₹6,050 crore.

Management Commentary

Baskar Babu Ramachandran, MD & CEO, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, said the bank continued to deliver healthy business growth. He added that the bank witnessed further improvement in asset quality during the quarter, with GNPA declining to 2.9 per cent.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.