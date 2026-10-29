India Motor Parts & Accessories Q2 FY27 Standalone Net Profit Up 8.51% To ₹27.67 Crore; Revenue Grows 11.57%

India Motor Parts & Accessories |

Mumbai: India Motor Parts & Accessories Ltd (IMPAL) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of ₹27.67 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 September 2026. This was an increase of 8.51 per cent from the ₹25.50 crore profit in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Revenue From Operations

The company's standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹221.70 crore for the quarter. This is up 11.57 per cent from ₹198.71 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total Income and Expenses

Total standalone income for the quarter reached ₹238.63 crore, reflecting a 10.77 per cent rise from ₹215.43 crore in the same period last year. Total expenses for the quarter were ₹205.39 crore, an increase of 11.31 per cent from ₹184.52 crore year-on-year.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were ₹22.18. This compares to ₹20.44 in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Half-Year Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, standalone net profit was ₹49.37 crore, a 7.54 per cent increase from ₹45.91 crore in the previous half-year. Revenue from operations for the half-year was ₹455.99 crore, up from ₹395.40 crore in the prior period.

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Board Meeting Details

The Board Meeting to approve these results commenced at 9:45 AM and concluded at 10:50 AM on 29 October 2026. The results were reviewed by the Audit Committee and subsequently approved by the Board of Directors.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.