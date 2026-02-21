Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ‘State Is No Longer BIMARU But A Front Runner In Financial Discipline And MSME Growth,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights MSME expansion and fiscal reforms while addressing the Assembly during the Budget 2026-27 discussion | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, 20 February: During the discussion on the Budget for the financial year 2026–27 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the MSME sector is the largest source of employment generation in the state and that the government has taken comprehensive steps to strengthen it. He said, “A state with a strong MSME network, affordable and skilled human resources is best positioned to attract large industrial investments.”

Revival of Traditional Industries

The Chief Minister stated that before 2017, there were opportunities but no conducive investment environment. MSME units were neglected, and traditional industries were in a state of despair. Over the past nine years, significant efforts have been made to revive them.

He said, “In the ‘Fiscal Health Index 2025’ report of NITI Aayog, Uttar Pradesh has been placed in the ‘Front Runner’ category. On parameters such as quality of expenditure, capital investment, debt sustainability and fiscal discipline, the state has been described as balanced and robust.”

He added that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India has also appreciated Uttar Pradesh’s strong revenue position and balanced financial management. This, he said, reflects the current status of the state.

One District One Product Boost

The Chief Minister said, “Moradabad’s brass industry, Firozabad’s glass industry, Azamgarh’s black pottery, Gorakhpur’s terracotta and Bhadohi’s carpets are centuries-old traditions. The government conducted surveys and mapping to assess where support was needed in design, technology, finance, packaging, marketing and training.” He informed that in 2018, the ‘One District One Product’ scheme was launched, through which these traditional products received a new identity and markets.

MSME Growth and Insurance Cover

The Chief Minister said, “Uttar Pradesh now has the highest number of MSME units in the country, approximately 96 lakh. More than three crore people are employed in these units, gaining employment and self-employment opportunities.” He added that a registration system has been introduced for every MSME unit, and registered units are being provided insurance cover of up to Rs 5 lakh by the state government.

Support for Artisans and Youth

The Chief Minister said, “Under the earlier concept of Gram Swaraj, villages used to be self-reliant, but over time this system weakened. To revive it, the ‘Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana’ was implemented in 2019. Under this scheme, artisans are provided with toolkits, training and access to loans at affordable rates.”

He further said, “To link youth with self-employment, the ‘Mukhyamantri Yuva Yojana’ has been implemented. Under this scheme, collateral-free and interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 7.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh are being provided in three phases.”

He informed that so far, more than 1,10,000 youth have been assisted in securing bank loans under this scheme. He urged public representatives to play an active role in training and mentoring youth so that they can establish successful enterprises.