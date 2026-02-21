Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ‘Leakages Plugged, Corruption Curbed And Financial Discipline Strengthened,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister outlines how financial discipline and anti-corruption measures reshaped Uttar Pradesh’s economy during the Budget 2026-27 Assembly debate | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, February 20: Participating in the discussion on the Budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that his government plugged leakages, effectively curbed corruption and strengthened financial discipline. As a result, Uttar Pradesh’s economy has gained new momentum, and the state has emerged among the leading states of the country.

Chief Minister said, “In recent years, there has been a significant change in the perception of Uttar Pradesh both nationally and internationally.” Today, the state’s citizens are viewed with respect. This transformation is the result of a clear policy, a transparent working style and pure intent.

Loan Waiver Without Borrowing

The Chief Minister said that when the decision to waive loans of small and marginal farmers was taken in 2017, questions were raised about where the resources would come from. Without taking loans from any bank or financial institution, the government waived loans of up to ₹1 lakh for 86 lakh farmers through budgetary resources. This, he said, is an example of financial discipline and efficient resource management.

Reforms in PLA System and RBI Compliance

He further stated that the government reformed the PLA (Personal Ledger Account) system and curbed the tendency of unnecessary parking of funds. Funds are now released strictly as per requirement for schemes, ensuring financial transparency and accountability. He added that the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India are being followed in letter and spirit. Financial discipline has led to balanced fiscal management and accelerated development projects.

Improved Credit-Deposit Ratio

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “In 2016-17, the state’s Credit-Deposit (CD) ratio was around 43-44 per cent, which has now increased to 61-62 per cent.” This means that a larger share of the money deposited by the people of Uttar Pradesh in banks is now being invested within the state itself. As a result, opportunities for industry, trade and self-employment have increased at the local level.

The Chief Minister added that the government has set ambitious targets and is working diligently to achieve them. Financial discipline, transparency and a strategy focused on capital investment have given a new direction to the state’s development journey.