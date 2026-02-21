Uttar Pradesh Budget 2026-27: ‘State Has Risen From Bottom 3 To Top 3 In 9 Years Through Fiscal Discipline,’ Says CM Yogi Adityanath | VIDEO

Chief Minister highlights Uttar Pradesh’s economic turnaround and fiscal discipline during the Budget 2026-27 discussion in the Assembly | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, February 20: While participating in the discussion on the budget for the financial year 2026-27 in the Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Over the past nine years, Uttar Pradesh has moved out of the category of the bottom three states and secured a place among the top three states in the country.” He said this transformation is the outcome of clear policies, clean intent and effective financial management.

Calling the ₹9,12,696 crore budget historic, the Chief Minister said, “For the first time in the history of Uttar Pradesh, a Chief Minister has received the opportunity to present the budget for the 10th time.” Responding to questions raised by the opposition regarding financial approvals, he clarified that approvals are issued on time and the expenditure process is completely transparent.

Ease of Doing Business में देश के अंदर टॉप अचीवर के रूप में यूपी है,



लॉजिस्टिक्स रैंकिंग में अचीवर स्टेट के रूप में यूपी है,



गुड गवर्नेंस इंडेक्स में उत्तर प्रदेश देश के अंदर प्रथम स्थान पर है... pic.twitter.com/quyU6cP1VS — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 20, 2026

Fiscal Deficit and Debt Burden Decline

On fiscal discipline, the CM countered the opposition by stating that in 2016-17, the fiscal deficit stood at 4.39 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), which is being reduced to 2.97 per cent in 2025-26. Similarly, the debt burden has declined from nearly 30 per cent to around 26 per cent, with a target of bringing it down to 23 per cent by 2026-27.

He further noted that in 2016-17, the per capita income was around ₹43,000, which has increased to more than ₹1,20,000 by the end of 2024-25. “This change reflects the growing economic strength and pace of development in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

GSDP Growth and Economic Expansion

The Chief Minister added that in 2016-17, Uttar Pradesh ranked at the lower end among large states, but today the state has increased its GSDP from ₹13 lakh crore to ₹36 lakh crore, with a target of reaching ₹40 lakh crore in 2026-27.

He said, “The purpose of discussions on demands for grants is to guide departments so that they can begin work in a planned manner from the very start of the new financial year. All departments are moving forward with their respective action plans to ensure effective implementation of the budget.”

Capital Expenditure Given Priority

He emphasized that capital expenditure has been given priority in the state. In 2016-17, capital expenditure was around ₹71,000 crore, which has now increased to more than ₹1,77,000 crore. Investment in infrastructure, he said, accelerates employment generation and economic activity. Infrastructure spending not only creates physical assets but also promotes job creation, industrial expansion and overall economic momentum. According to experts, one rupee invested in infrastructure generates returns five to six times over.

The CM stated that the goal of making Uttar Pradesh a one-trillion-dollar economy is being advanced through this budget. He added that Uttar Pradesh will play a crucial role in realising the vision of a Developed India, and this budget is a concrete step in that direction.

Budget Session Reflected Healthy Parliamentary Tradition

Earlier, the CM thanked the Speaker for the smooth conduct of the House, noting that during the two-week budget session — from the Governor’s address to discussions under various rules and a detailed debate on the budget — meaningful deliberations took place on all issues. He said this reflects the dignity and responsibility of the Assembly as the highest democratic institution.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the General Budget 2026-27 was presented by his colleague, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna. He said he listened carefully to the statements of Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey and senior member Shivpal Singh Yadav and appreciated the suggestions given by all members.

Also Watch:

He further shared that a total of 167 members participated in the budget discussion, including 109 from the ruling side and 58 from the opposition. There was also extensive discussion on demands for grants. Calling it an example of a healthy parliamentary tradition, the Chief Minister said that dialogue is indeed the path to solutions.