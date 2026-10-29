JSW Holdings Reports Q2 Consolidated Net Profit Of ₹130.88 Crore, Revenue Doubles To ₹166.59 Crore

JSW Holdings |

Mumbai: JSW Holdings on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹130.88 crore for the second quarter ended 30 September 2026. This represents a 95 per cent increase from the ₹67.17 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter rose by 99 per cent to ₹166.59 crore, up from ₹83.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Total consolidated income also increased to ₹166.59 crore, compared to ₹83.57 crore a year ago.

Expenses and Share of Profit

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter stood at ₹4.97 crore, a 37 per cent increase from ₹3.62 crore in the year-ago period. The share of profit from associates (net) was ₹10.23 crore for the quarter, compared to ₹7.57 crore previously.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was ₹117.93, a notable increase from ₹60.52 reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Diluted EPS also saw a similar rise to ₹117.93 from ₹60.52.

Half-Yearly Performance

For the half-year ended 30 September 2026, JSW Holdings reported a consolidated net profit of ₹155.42 crore, increasing from ₹100.98 crore in the prior half-year. Consolidated revenue from operations for the half-year reached ₹201.17 crore, up from ₹113.65 crore.

Board Meeting and Trading Window

The company's Board of Directors approved the unaudited consolidated financial results on 29 October 2026. The trading window for dealing in the company's securities will open on Sunday, 1 November 2026, as per SEBI regulations.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.