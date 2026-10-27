JSW Infrastructure Q2 Results 2026: Net Profit Falls 11% To ₹328.23 Crore Amid Forex Losses, Income Rises |

New Delhi, Oct 27: JSW Infrastructure on Tuesday reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 328.23 crore in the September quarter, mainly due to the impact of unrealised forex losses from the rupee depreciation.

The company recorded a net profit of Rs 368.81 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

Its total income rose to Rs 1,669,47 crore against Rs 1,372.31 crore a year ago.

Total expenses surged to Rs 1,238.34 crore from Rs 909.02 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

JSW Infrastructure, in a statement, said cargo volumes of its India operations grew 8 per cent year-on-year, and total volume stood at 29.4 million tonnes.

India’s second-largest private commercial port operator said it has executed a 30-year concession agreement for the 13 MTPA Kolkata Outer Container Terminal, strengthening its container business on India's eastern coast.

It also commenced interim operations at the 6.3 MTPA Kolkata Container Terminal, awarded in July 2025, to grow volumes ahead of full-scale operations, the company added.

The company has secured the Letter of Acceptance for the development of a Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Kulipalaiyam, Tamil Nadu, expanding its logistics presence to 8 facilities across 5 states and strengthening its multimodal logistics network.

As part of JSW Group, JSW Infrastructure is second-largest private commercial port operator in India, with seaports and terminals.

The company operates thirteen strategically located port concessions along India’s west and east coasts, complemented by an international presence with a 4,65,000 cubic meter liquid tank storage terminal and two O&M contracts for port terminals in the UAE.

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