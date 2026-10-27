New ₹1,000 Note With Temple Image Goes Viral, PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth

A viral image of a new Rs 1,000 note featuring a temple has sparked confusion. |

Mumbai: A picture of a purported new Rs 1,000 currency note featuring a temple image has gone viral on social media, raising questions about whether the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is planning to introduce the denomination again.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check unit has dismissed the claim as fake, clarifying that the RBI has made no announcement regarding the introduction of a new Rs 1,000 note.

Viral Claim

The viral image shows a yellowish Rs 1,000 currency note with a temple design. Several social media posts have claimed that the note has already been issued or will enter circulation soon.

Some posts have also suggested that the new currency note would be introduced on the 15th, although no official notification supports this claim.

The images and videos have attracted attention online, creating confusion among people about the possible return of the Rs 1,000 denomination.

PIB Clarifies

In a post on social media platform X on October 27, PIB Fact Check confirmed that the claims circulating about the new Rs 1,000 note were false.

The government fact-checking unit stated that the RBI had not issued any announcement about introducing such a currency note.

It also advised people not to believe misleading social media posts and to verify currency-related information through official government channels.

Demonetisation History

The Rs 1,000 note was withdrawn following the government's demonetisation announcement on November 8, 2016.

At that time, the old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 banknotes lost their legal tender status.

The RBI subsequently introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. However, the Rs 1,000 denomination was not reintroduced.

In May 2023, the RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes from circulation, although these notes continued to remain legal tender.

Verify Information

People should check the RBI's official website before believing claims about newly introduced currency notes or changes to existing denominations.

The central bank communicates important currency-related decisions through official notifications and press releases.

PIB Fact Check has also encouraged citizens to report suspicious information related to the Central government.

People can report potentially misleading claims by calling +91 8799711259 or emailing factcheck@pib.gov.in.

For now, the viral temple-themed Rs 1,000 note remains an unverified social media image, with no official RBI announcement supporting its introduction.