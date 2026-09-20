 Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Allegedly Selling Counterfeit ₹500 Notes, Seizes Fake Currency Worth ₹10.64 Lakh
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Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Allegedly Selling Counterfeit ₹500 Notes, Seizes Fake Currency Worth ₹10.64 Lakh

Mumbai Crime Branch Unit-2 arrested a man for allegedly supplying counterfeit currency notes and seized 2,128 fake ₹500 notes worth ₹10.64 lakh, police said. The action followed information about a duo allegedly selling fake notes near Metro Cinema. Investigators traced the suspected supplier near Kurla railway station after questioning a woman detained with counterfeit notes.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Sunday, September 20, 2026, 09:52 PM IST
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Allegedly Selling Counterfeit ₹500 Notes, Seizes Fake Currency Worth ₹10.64 Lakh
Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Man For Allegedly Selling Counterfeit ₹500 Notes, Seizes Fake Currency Worth ₹10.64 Lakh | AI

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch’s Unit-2 has arrested a man for allegedly selling counterfeit Indian currency notes by passing them off as genuine, police said.

Woman And Man Allegedly Offered Fake Notes For Profit

According to the police, on September 6, Crime Branch Unit-2 received credible information that a woman and a man were allegedly selling counterfeit currency notes near Metro Cinema at Vasudev Balwant Phadke Chowk in Mumbai. The duo allegedly offered counterfeit notes worth ₹2 lakh in exchange for ₹1 lakh in genuine currency for their financial gain.

Acting on the information, a police team from Unit-2 laid a trap at the spot. A woman was detained with 270 counterfeit ₹500 notes. During questioning, she allegedly told the police that she had obtained the fake notes from a man. Based on technical investigation, the police traced the suspected supplier to the area near Kurla railway station. He was subsequently apprehended, and 1,858 counterfeit ₹500 notes were allegedly recovered from his possession. In total, the police seized 2,128 counterfeit ₹500 notes having a face value of ₹10.64 lakh from the two accused.

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An FIR has been registered at Azad Maidan Police Station under Sections 178, 180, 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Further investigation is being conducted by Crime Branch Unit-2. The action was led by Crime Detection Unit-2 in-charge Police Inspector Dilip Tejankar, along with Police Sub-Inspector Sankalp Mokal and other police personnel.

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