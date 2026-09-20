Mumbai Police Trace Yellow Bag Containing ₹2.90 Lakh Cash Lost On Madam Cama Road Using CCTV Footage |

Mumbai: A yellow bag containing cash worth ₹2.90 lakh, which was reportedly lost by a man while travelling in the Madam Cama Road area, was traced by the Marine Drive police with the help of CCTV footage and returned to its owner on Sunday.

Officer Finds Bag Containing ₹2.90 Lakh Cash

According to the police, at around noon on September 6, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Mahesh Sudhakar Gawde, attached to L Division-2, found a yellow bag in the Madam Cama Road area. The bag contained cash amounting to ₹2,90,000.

Gawde, with the assistance of Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Rane of Marine Drive police station, brought the bag to the police station and deposited it with station officer Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Vaishali Lavte.

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CCTV Footage Helps Identify Person Who Lost Bag

Following the directions of the senior police inspector, the Crime Detection Team examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the person who had lost the bag. Based on the CCTV footage, the police traced and contacted Nischit Vined Shah, a resident of Shripad Society in Churchgate.

During inquiry, Shah told the police that the cash was meant for household expenses and that he had collected the money from his father-in-law. While travelling home, the bag containing the cash had apparently fallen and was lost. After carrying out the necessary verification, the Marine Drive police returned the entire ₹2.90 lakh to Shah on September 6.

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