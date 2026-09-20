Ulhasnagar Civic Body To Appoint Seven Nominated Corporators After Bombay High Court Intervention; BJP-Sena Talks Intensify | AI

Ulhasnagar: The long-pending appointment of seven nominated corporators in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) will finally take place on September 24 following the Bombay High Court’s intervention. The nomination process will be held on September 22 between 3 pm and 5 pm, setting the stage for another round of political negotiations within the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance.

BJP Likely To Get Four Seats, Shiv Sena Three

The seven nominated seats are expected to be distributed according to the numerical strength of the political groups, with the BJP likely to get four seats and the Shiv Sena three. However, the names of the nominees have become a subject of intense discussion within the ruling alliance.

The process had been put on hold after Mayor Ashwini Kamlesh Nikam directed that the proposed election be deferred. The decision triggered a legal challenge from BJP city president Rajesh Wadhaia, who approached the Bombay High Court against the postponement.

High Court Directs Civic Body To Complete Process

The High Court subsequently directed the civic administration to complete the process within the stipulated period. Following the court order, UMC has now scheduled a special general body meeting for September 24.

According to the civic administration’s notice, candidates will have to submit their nomination forms along with the required documents at the Municipal Commissioner’s office between 3 pm and 5 pm on September 22. The entire process has to be completed before the September 25 deadline set in accordance with the court’s directions.

BJP-Sena differences come to fore

The issue has exposed differences within the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance over the selection of nominees. While the distribution of seats is largely linked to the numerical strength of the groups consensus over the names has reportedly remained a challenge.

The dispute gained momentum after the position of two corporators was affected by issues concerning their caste certificates. The subsequent change in the numerical strength of the groups became an important factor in the political and legal debate over the nominated seats.

Meanwhile, sections of BJP and Shiv Sena workers have demanded that candidates with a clean public record be considered for the nominated posts. There are also demands within political circles to give an opportunity to younger, educated and relatively new faces instead of relying on established political figures.

The September 22 nomination process will reveal the names being proposed by the respective groups, while the September 24 special general body meeting is expected to formally settle the issue.

The seven nominations could also have a bearing on the balance of power within the UMC making the upcoming process politically significant for both alliance partners.

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