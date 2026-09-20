Bhiwandi Village Hosts Eco-Friendly Ganpati Makhar Competition To Promote Creativity And Environmental Conservation |

Bhiwandi: Combining devotion to Lord Ganesha with a message of environmental conservation an eco-friendly Ganpati makhar decoration competition was organised at Nadgaon in Shahapur taluka receiving an enthusiastic response from villagers and participants.

Participants Showcase Sustainable Festival Decorations

The competition was organised by Aai Gavdevi Veera Sports, with participants using eco-friendly materials to create decorative makhars. The displays showcased their creativity while highlighting the importance of adopting environmentally responsible practices during the Ganesh festival.

Jitendra Bhalke secured the first position, while Shivam Satpute stood second and Jagadish Jangare finished third. The winners were presented with cash prizes and certificates. The first prize carried a cash award of Rs 5,555, the second Rs 4,444 and the third Rs 3,333.

Nadgaon Sarpanch Sponsors Competition Prizes

The prizes were sponsored by Kamal Rera, Sarpanch of Nadgaon Gram Panchayat.

Art teacher Manish Vyapari and painter Sunil Farde served as judges for the competition.

Several local representatives and villagers attended the prize distribution ceremony including Kamal Rera, Naresh Rera, Rajesh Bhalke, Dattatray Bhalke, Rajesh Jangare, Arvind Manje, Rajaram Manje, Narayan Bhoir, Uday Bhoir and Sunil Farde. Members of Aai Gavdevi Veera Sports and a large number of villagers were also present.

The organisers said the objective was to promote Ganeshotsav as a festival that goes beyond religious observance and also celebrates art, culture and environmental responsibility.

They said the use of eco-friendly materials was intended to encourage creativity while creating greater awareness among the younger generation about the need to protect nature. The initiative also sought to demonstrate that traditional festive celebrations can be combined with environmentally conscious practices.

The organisers said such activities could help encourage community participation while making environmental awareness an integral part of local celebrations.

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