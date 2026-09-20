Palghar Ganeshotsav Traditions To Be Digitally Documented Under Maharashtra’s UNESCO Recognition Campaign | AI

Palghar, Maharashtra: The traditions and cultural practices associated with Ganeshotsav in Palghar district will now be digitally documented as part of the Maharashtra government’s campaign to seek UNESCO recognition for the state’s Ganeshotsav.

The district administration has appealed to citizens, Ganesh mandals, artists, self-help groups and housing societies to participate in the initiative by sharing photographs, videos and information about their Ganeshotsav celebrations on Bappa.org.

The portal has been developed by the Directorate of Archaeology under the Department of Cultural Affairs to collect and document different traditions associated with Ganeshotsav across Maharashtra.

What Can Citizens Share?

People can upload information about family traditions, pooja rituals, traditional food and offerings, decorations, social messages through tableaux, cultural programmes and other practices followed during Ganeshotsav.

The initiative will also document bhajans, kirtans, dhol-tasha performances, music and other folk arts associated with the festival.

Details about traditional idol makers, artisans, Shadu clay idol makers and local artists can also be submitted. The aim is to record the different traditions that are part of Palghar’s cultural identity and preserve them for future generations.

Certificate for Participants

Citizens, public Ganesh mandals, self-help groups and housing societies that register and document their celebrations under the campaign will receive a ‘Digital Cultural Heritage Preservation Certificate’ from the Maharashtra government.

Palghar has a rich mix of tribal culture, folk arts and local traditions. The administration said documenting these traditions through Ganeshotsav will help showcase the district’s cultural identity at the national and international level.

Citizens can upload their Ganeshotsav photographs, videos and information on Bappa.org. They can also share the material through WhatsApp at 9136172681.

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