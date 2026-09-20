17,092 Ganesh And Gauri Idols Immersed Across Thane On Sixth Day As Civic Body Ensures Smooth Festive Arrangements |

Thane: A total of 17,092 idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Gauri were immersed in a devout and orderly atmosphere on the sixth day of the festival across the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) jurisdiction. According to comprehensive arrangements established by the civic administration at various immersion ghats, citizens safely bade farewell to 16,053 Lord Ganesh idols and 1,039 Goddess Gauri idols.

Majiwada-Manpada Records Highest Number Of Immersions

A ward-wise review of the Ganesh idol immersions highlights significant participation across all municipal zones. The highest volume was recorded in Majiwada-Manpada with 3,758 immersions, followed by Naupada-Kopri with 2,809, Wagle with 2,749, Kalwa with 2,491, and Vartak Nagar with 2,227. Additionally, 829 idols were immersed in Diva, 612 in Uthalsar, 348 in Mumbra, and 230 in Lokmanya-Savarkar. Across all these ward committees combined, 1,039 Goddess Gauri idols were also immersed.

To ensure a smooth, safe, and convenient process for devotees, the Thane Municipal Corporation established a multi-tiered immersion infrastructure across the city. The facilities made available to citizens included immersion tanks, designated idol acceptance centers, artificial ponds, natural creek ghats, and mobile immersion vehicles.

Among the 16,053 Ganesh idols immersed, artificial ponds proved to be the most utilized facility, accounting for 10,207 immersions. Meanwhile, 3,726 idols were immersed using immersion tanks, 1,938 at traditional creek ghats, 158 through idol acceptance centers, and 24 via mobile immersion units. Through these decentralized eco-friendly measures, the municipal administration successfully ensured hassle-free operations throughout the day.

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