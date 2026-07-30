PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Letter Claiming PM Modi's Resignation, Urges Public To Verify Viral Posts

PIB Fact Check confirmed that the viral letter claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resignation is fake and urged people to verify information | AI Generated Image

New Delhi, July 30, 2026: A letter claiming that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resigned has gone viral on social media, triggering speculation and confusion among users. However, the Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has confirmed that the document is fake and has urged people not to believe or circulate it.

The PIB Fact Check team clarified that no such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister's Office and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not signed any such document. The clarification came after the forged letter gained traction online, leading to misleading claims about the Prime Minister's resignation.

सोशल मीडिया पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के हस्ताक्षर वाला एक पत्र प्रसारित किया जा रहा है।#PIBFactCheck



❌ यह पत्र #फर्जी है।



✅ प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा ऐसा कोई पत्र न तो जारी किया गया है और न ही उस पर हस्ताक्षर किए गए हैं।



⚠️ किसी भी दावे पर विश्वास करने से पहले उसकी आधिकारिक… pic.twitter.com/ktqV0aZDaN — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 30, 2026

PIB Calls Out Fake Document

Sharing the clarification on X, the PIB Fact Check unit said, "A letter purportedly signed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being circulated on social media. This letter is fake. No such letter has been issued by the Prime Minister, nor has it been signed by him."

The agency appealed to the public to verify sensational claims through official government sources before believing or forwarding them. It cautioned that fake documents are often created to spread misinformation, create unnecessary panic and, in some cases, facilitate financial scams.

Verify Before You Share

The PIB also advised citizens to be cautious before sharing personal or financial information or making investment decisions based on viral posts or messages circulating online. It said that exercising basic caution can help people avoid falling victim to misinformation and fraud.

To help tackle fake news and online scams, the PIB Fact Check team has asked people to report suspicious or manipulated content through its WhatsApp helpline at +91 8799711259 or by email at factcheck@pib.gov.in.

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With fake documents and AI-generated content becoming increasingly common on digital platforms, the latest incident serves as a reminder that a few moments spent verifying information through official sources can go a long way in preventing misinformation from spreading further.

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