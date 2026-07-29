PM Modi Extend Global Tiger Day Greetings; Says 'India’s Tiger Conservation Efforts Are Inspired By Our Centuries-Old Culture...'

PM Modi Extend Global Tiger Day Greetings | X

Global Tiger Day or World Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29. The significant day is observed to raise awareness for tiger conservation and to promote the global system to protect this species. To mark this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to the nation and reaffirmed India's commitment to protecting its tiger population. In a message shared on social media, the Prime Minister said that India's tiger conservation efforts are deeply rooted in the country's centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature.

PM Modi extends greetings

Global Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29. To mark the occasion, PM Modi shared his thoughts on his social media handle. He highlighted the importance of tiger conservation and also talked about how tigers play an important role in the ecosystem.

Highlighting the significance of tiger conservation, PM Modi said that the majestic big cat is not only a symbol of India's rich biodiversity but also an integral part of the nation's ecological heritage. He noted that protecting tigers helps preserve forests, maintain ecological balance, and safeguard countless other species that share the same habitat.

Global Tiger Day | X/ @narendramodi

PM Modi's message on X

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of forest officials, conservationists, local communities, wildlife researchers, and volunteers who have played a crucial role in strengthening tiger conservation across the country. He emphasised that their dedication has contributed to India's remarkable success in increasing its tiger population over the years. Sharing images of tigers from around India, the PM extended Global Tiger Day greetings.

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He said, "Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day. The people of India are proud of the fact that we are home to almost 70% of the global tiger population. India’s tiger conservation efforts are inspired by our centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people. We also reaffirm our commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation."

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About Global Tiger Day

Global Tiger Day is observed every year on July 29. It aims to raise awareness about the importance of tiger conservation and encourage global efforts to protect the endangered species. The day was established in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit, where countries with wild tiger populations pledged to work together to double the global tiger population.