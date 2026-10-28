 ECL Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Falls 16% To ₹3.72 Crore, Revenue Up 8.95% To ₹181.31 Crore
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HomeBusinessECL Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Falls 16% To ₹3.72 Crore, Revenue Up 8.95% To ₹181.31 Crore

ECL Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Falls 16% To ₹3.72 Crore, Revenue Up 8.95% To ₹181.31 Crore

ECL Finance Limited announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, reporting a net profit of ₹3.72 crore for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2027. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹181.31 crore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, October 28, 2026, 05:14 PM IST
ECL Finance Q2 FY27 Net Profit Falls 16% To ₹3.72 Crore, Revenue Up 8.95% To ₹181.31 Crore
ECL Finance |

Mumbai: ECL Finance Limited on Wednesday reported a net profit of ₹3.72 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a decrease of 16.09 per cent compared to the net profit of ₹4.43 crore recorded in the same quarter last year.

Revenue and Total Income

The company's revenue from operations for the second quarter of FY27 was ₹181.31 crore, up from ₹166.41 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year, an increase of 8.95 per cent. Total income for the quarter reached ₹181.78 crore, compared to ₹169.65 crore in the year-ago period.

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Expenses and Financial Costs

Total expenses for the quarter increased to ₹176.85 crore from ₹164.58 crore year-on-year. Finance costs also rose to ₹108.81 crore from ₹129.14 crore in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter stood at ₹0.11, a decline of 21.43 per cent from ₹0.14 reported in the same quarter last year.

Half-Year Performance

For the half year ended 30 September 2026, ECL Finance reported a net profit of ₹8.10 crore, an increase of 21.37 per cent from ₹10.25 crore in the corresponding half year of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations for the half year stood at ₹363.42 crore, up from ₹327.79 crore in the year-ago period.

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Exceptional Items

The company noted an exceptional item of ₹0.75 crore recognised during the year ended 31 March 2026, representing the one-time impact of past service cost from the implementation of new labour codes. This was based on actuarial valuation and management estimates.

Debt-Equity Ratio

As of 30 September 2026, the debt-equity ratio was 2.80, and the Capital to Risk-Weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) stood at 22.66 per cent.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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