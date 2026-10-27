 Ather Energy Shares Jump Over 6% After Q2 FY27 Profit Of ₹1.26 Crore
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Ather Energy Shares Jump Over 6% After Q2 FY27 Profit Of ₹1.26 Crore

Ather Energy shares gained 4% on Tuesday after rallying over 14% in the previous session, supported by strong Q2 FY27 earnings. The electric two-wheeler maker reported ₹1.26 crore profit and 63% revenue growth. Nomura and HSBC raised price targets, while the company announced ₹122 crore in manufacturing expansion investments

Rakshit KumarUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Ather Energy Shares Jump Over 6% After Q2 FY27 Profit Of ₹1.26 Crore
Ather Energy |

Ather Energy shares continued their upward momentum on Tuesday, rising over 6.5% after gaining more than 14% in the previous session.

The rally followed the electric two-wheeler manufacturer's strong second-quarter FY27 results, prompting brokerages like Nomura and HSBC to raise their price targets.

Ather Energy shares traded at ₹1,678 during noon, ranking among the leading gainers on the BSE 500 and NSE 500 indices.

The stock was also among the most actively traded counters on both exchanges.

Shares have surged 121% so far in 2026, compared with a 13% decline in the Nifty 50. The company's market capitalisation stood at approximately ₹65,000 crore.

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Ather Energy Reports ₹1.26 Crore Profit In Q2 FY27, Plans 2.25 Lakh Units Capacity Expansion By...
Ather Energy Reports ₹1.26 Crore Profit In Q2 FY27, Plans 2.25 Lakh Units Capacity Expansion By...

Ather Energy Q2 Profit Turns Positive

Ather Energy reported a net profit of ₹1.26 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, reversing a net loss of ₹154 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations increased 63% year-on-year to ₹1,464 crore from ₹899 crore.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) reached ₹74.2 crore, compared with a loss of ₹90.7 crore a year earlier.

The company recorded its second consecutive EBITDA-positive quarter.

Its EBITDA margin improved to 4.9% from a negative 10% in the year-ago period.

The improved financial performance supported positive brokerage assessments, although revised target prices were not disclosed in the source.

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Ather Energy Posts ₹51.09 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 88.75%
Ather Energy Posts ₹51.09 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 88.75%

Announces ₹122 Crore Manufacturing Expansion

The company's board approved capital expenditure of ₹122 crore to expand manufacturing capacity at its facilities in Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

Ather plans to increase annual production capacity at its Hosur factory by 75,000 units by December 2026, involving an investment of up to ₹58 crore.

The company also intends to add 1.5 lakh units of annual capacity at its Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar facility by the second quarter of FY28.

The Maharashtra expansion is expected to require investment of up to ₹64 crore. Together, the projects are intended to strengthen Ather Energy's manufacturing capabilities as it expands its electric two-wheeler business.

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