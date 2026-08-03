Ather Energy Posts ₹51.09 Crore Consolidated Loss In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 88.75%

Mumbai: Ather Energy Limited, formerly known as Ather Energy Private Limited, announced on Monday a consolidated net loss of ₹51.09 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27, which ended on 30 June 2026. This is compared to a net loss of ₹178.23 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,216.92 crore for the quarter, an increase from ₹644.58 crore reported in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Total income for the quarter reached ₹1,259.65 crore, up from ₹672.91 crore year-on-year.

Expense Overview

Consolidated total expenses for the quarter were ₹1,310.74 crore, rising from ₹851.14 crore in the year-ago period. Cost of material consumed increased to ₹957.32 crore from ₹502.88 crore previously.

Earnings Per Share

Basic and diluted loss per equity share for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was ₹1.33. This improved from a loss of ₹5.23 per share reported in the same quarter last year.

ESOP Allotment and Grant

The company allotted 3,67,875 equity shares of ₹1 face value each to eligible ESOP holders under the Ather Energy ESOP 2025 Plan. Additionally, 80,223 Employee Stock Options were granted to eligible employees under the same ESOP Plan.

New Subsidiary Incorporated

During the quarter, Ather Energy incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Ather Insurance Limited (AIL), on 27 May 2026. AIL is in the process of applying to the IRDAI to act as a corporate agent for insurance offerings.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.