Ather Energy Reports ₹1.26 Crore Profit In Q2 FY27, Plans 2.25 Lakh Units Capacity Expansion By FY28

Ather Energy |

Mumbai: Ather Energy on October 26, 2026, announced a consolidated profit after tax of ₹1.26 crore for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027 (Q2 FY27). This compares to a loss of ₹154 crore in the same quarter last year. The company's total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,527 crore, marking a 62% increase year-on-year.

Operational Highlights

The electric two-wheeler manufacturer reported a 42% year-on-year increase in volumes, reaching 93,211 units in Q2 FY27. EBITDA for the quarter was ₹74.2 crore, making it the second consecutive EBITDA-positive quarter for Ather Energy, with the EBITDA margin improving by approximately 1,450 basis points year-on-year to 4.9%.

Capacity Expansion Plans

To meet rising demand, Ather Energy plans to increase its annual production capacity by 2.25 lakh units across its Hosur and AURIC facilities. This expansion will bring the combined installed annual capacity to approximately 11.4 lakh units by Q2 FY28. The company will invest about ₹122 crore in these capacity enhancements.

Demand and Orders

Customer interest showed a sharp rise, with enquiries increasing by 109% year-on-year to about 10 lakh in Q2 FY27. Pre-orders more than doubled to 1.80 lakh units during the quarter. The Hosur facility operated at 98% capacity utilisation.

New Product Launch

During the quarter, Ather launched Konarc, its first scooter built on the new EL platform, at Ather Community Day on August 29, 2026. Konarc features a metal body, long-travel suspension, and a 14-inch front wheel. It also includes new technologies such as MagicKey keyless access, AutoPop hands-free seat opening, and AirWalk motor assist.

Management Commentary

Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO, Ather Energy, said the company delivered a strong quarter with topline growth and a positive bottomline despite commodity prices and supply chain disruptions. Mehta added that demand more than doubled year-on-year and that the company is augmenting production capacity to meet this growth.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.