Kinetic Engineering To Invest ₹57 Crore In Business Expansion, Electric Two-Wheeler Segment

Kinetic Engineering is stepping up investment in electric mobility and automotive components as it expands its business operations | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, September 24, 2026: Kinetic Group's flagship firm Kinetic Engineering Ltd on Thursday said it will invest an additional amount of around Rs 57 crore in further expansion and growth of the business.

The investment comes from the last tranche of conversion of 44,51,000 warrants issued to promoters in March 2025, the company said.

Of the total investment, around Rs 17 crore will be directed towards capital expenditure, while Rs 40 crore will be invested in expansion of the company's electric two-wheeler segment, reflecting KEL's continued commitment to its electric mobility ambitions, it said.

Expansion And Growth Plans

With a clear focus on execution and long-term growth, Kinetic Engineering said it is strengthening its capabilities across businesses while building on its engineering heritage and market experience.

“Kinetic Engineering is entering an exciting phase of growth, with strong momentum across both our automotive components and electric mobility businesses. Our auto-components business is seeing a healthy pipeline of new orders, which will support growth and help us work towards our target of improving Ebitda margins to around 12 per cent,” said Ajinkya Firodia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kinetic Engineering Ltd.

Dealer Network Expands

The renewed investment comes amid growing traction for the brand on the ground, it said, adding Kinetic has signed LOIs with over 150 dealers across the country, of which more than 60 are already operational, backed by 3S (sales, service and spares) facilities, the company said.

This growing network is building a robust distribution ecosystem to support the company's expansion plans.

With this momentum, Kinetic is setting its sights on entering the top 10 electric vehicle brands in the country.

Electric Two-Wheeler Opportunity

Citing an industry report, the company said electric two-wheeler penetration is expected to reach approximately 26 per cent by FY 2030, making the market size 7 million from 1.8 million sales at present, creating a significant opportunity for Kinetic to expand its footprint, strengthen its market presence and scale its business in the years ahead.

A key part of this growth strategy is focused on its two scooter models, DX and DX+, which are gaining strong traction in the market, according to the company.

“The response to our Kinetic DX electric scooter has been encouraging, giving us confidence to expand our presence across markets. With continued investments in capacity, technology and our retail network, we are focused on scaling both businesses and building Kinetic into a leading and enduring player in India's electric mobility segment," added Firodia.

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Promoter Holding Rises

Kinetic Engineering said that its promoter shareholding has risen to 69.27 per cent from 50 per cent over the last four years.

This significant increase in promoter participation reinforces stakeholder confidence in the company's long-term growth strategy and its ability to capitalise on the fast-evolving electric mobility landscape in India, the company said.

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