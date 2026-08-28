Ather Energy Shares Jump 5% After ₹1,758-Crore Block Deal As Hero MotoCorp Likely Raises Stake

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Shares of electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy climbed more than 5% in early trade on August 28 after a block transaction worth around ₹1,758 crore took place in the company. The deal involved nearly 1.19 crore shares, representing about 3% of Ather’s equity.

The shares changed hands at ₹1,480 apiece, around 1% below their previous closing price. The transaction came a day after Hero MotoCorp announced plans to increase its holding in Ather by purchasing shares from an existing investor.

Hero MotoCorp to Raise Ather Stake

Hero MotoCorp said on August 27 that it would invest up to ₹1,758 crore in the cash transaction. While the company did not identify the seller, the size and timing of the block deal correspond to the announced investment.

Following the purchase, Hero MotoCorp’s fully diluted stake in Ather is expected to rise to approximately 32.8%, from 29.88% as of August 25. The transaction is expected to be completed by September 3.

Hero MotoCorp is already Ather’s largest shareholder. It had also recently received convertible warrants worth ₹960 crore from Ather through a separate preferential issue.

Ather Stock Doubles in 2026

Ather shares were trading around ₹1,577 during early trade, up 5.5% from the previous close. The stock has gained approximately 108% so far in 2026, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50, which has declined around 7.9% over the same period. Ather’s market capitalisation has crossed ₹62,000 crore.

The company has recently reported improving financial performance, with its June-quarter loss narrowing amid strong demand for its family-focused Rizta electric scooter.

Ather recorded turnover of ₹3,671.76 crore in FY26, compared with ₹2,255 crore in FY25 and ₹1,753.8 crore in FY24.

The company designs, manufactures and sells electric two-wheelers while also operating its own charging network.