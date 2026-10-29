Equitas Small Finance Bank Reports Record Q2 PAT Of ₹218 Crore, Total Business Surpasses ₹1 Lakh Crore

Equitas |

Mumbai: Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited announced on Thursday that its Board of Directors approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Financial Performance

The bank's net income for Q2FY27 grew by 32% year-on-year and 3% quarter-on-quarter. Total operating expenses increased by 20% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter.

Business Growth

Gross advances grew by 30% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter, reaching the ₹50,000 crore milestone. Total deposits also grew by 19% year-on-year and 7% quarter-on-quarter, exceeding ₹50,000 crore.

Disbursements and CASA

Overall disbursements stood at ₹7,450 crore in Q2FY27, up 38% year-on-year and 10% quarter-on-quarter. The CASA Ratio was reported at 26%.

Asset Quality

Gross Non-Performing Assets (NPA) improved by 13 basis points quarter-on-quarter to 2.29% in Q2FY27 from 2.42% in Q1FY27. Net NPA improved by 1 basis point quarter-on-quarter to 0.70% from 0.71% in Q1FY27.

Key Ratios

Return on Assets (ROA) and Return on Equity (ROE) for Q2FY27 were 1.31% and 13.50%, respectively. The net interest margin (NIM) for Q2FY27 stood at 6.69%, declining by 55 basis points quarter-on-quarter.

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Capital and Liquidity

The bank's net worth stood at ₹6,553 crore. As on September 30, 2026, the total Capital to Risk-weighted Assets Ratio (CRAR) was 20.92%, with Tier I capital at 16.35% and Tier II capital at 4.57%. The Liquidity Coverage Ratio was 173.30% on the same date.

Investment Income

Income from investments, including dividend income and net of mark-to-market impact, was ₹27 crore for the quarter.

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