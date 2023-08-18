Equitas Small Finance Bank Announces 12,16,330 Equity Shares As ESOPs | File

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited on Friday announced that the Nomination & Remuneration Committee (NRC) of the Board of Directors in its meeting held on today has approved grant of 12,16,330 stock options to Eligible Employees at an exercise price of Rs 83.15, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The grant shall be governed by the terms and conditions of ESFB Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2019. The Scheme is in compliance with SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021. The shares arising out of these grants would rank pari-passu with existing equity shares in all aspects including dividend.

The total number of shares covered by these options is 12,16,330 equity shares of Rs 10 each of the Bank.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited shares

The shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 82.10, down by 1.26 percent.

