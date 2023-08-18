Equitas Small Finance Bank Allots Shares Worth ₹3.37 Cr TO Employees As Stock Option | File

Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday allotted 33,78,884 equities to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 3,37,88,840 were granted to employees who have exercised their options granted under the ESOP Scheme.

The new equity shares allotted will run pari-passu with the existing equity shares in all aspects.

The company in the regulatory filing said that the bank is in the process of applying for listing of the above shares on both the BSE and the NSE.

Post the allocation of the ESOPs the bank's paid-up share capital increases from Rs 11,16,28,31,020 to Rs 11,19,66,19,860.

Gross advances and total deposits

The Gross Advances of Equitas Small Finance Bank was up 36 percent year-on-year (YoY) and up 6 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) at Rs 29,603 crore on June 30, 2023 compared to 21,688 crore in June 30, 2022, while total deposits were up 36 percent YoY and 9 percent QoQ at Rs 27,709 crore on June 30, 2023.

Read Also Equitas Small Finance Bank Allots 30,51,061 Equity Shares As ESOPs

Equitas Small Finance Bank shares

The shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank on Friday morning at 10:46 am IST were trading at Rs 83.05, down by 0.12 per cent.